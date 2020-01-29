Traceability Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,966.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $10,966.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00300314 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011609 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.