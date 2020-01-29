Traders Buy High Volume of Fitbit Put Options (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 41,051 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,315% compared to the average daily volume of 2,902 put options.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after buying an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fitbit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,299,000 after buying an additional 3,342,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,340,000 after buying an additional 1,814,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fitbit by 5,837.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 768,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 755,841 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.