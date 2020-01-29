Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,461% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 295,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,777. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

