TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TSE TA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.77. 500,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,917. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$593.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

