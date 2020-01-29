Transcodium Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $87,907.00 and approximately $85,230.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

