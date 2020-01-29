TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY20 guidance at $19.80-21.20 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.93. 31,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.03. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $356.93 and a 12-month high of $667.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.08.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.