TransferCoin (TX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $91,113.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,245,038 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

