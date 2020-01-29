TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,815.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

TRU traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

