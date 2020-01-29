Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

