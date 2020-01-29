Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

TGI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 10,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,574. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

