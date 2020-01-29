Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Given a C$1.55 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) has been given a C$1.55 target price by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian set a C$2.00 price objective on Troilus Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

