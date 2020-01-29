TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Zebpay, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. During the last week, TRON has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019837 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, Coinnest, Bithumb, WazirX, CoinEx, BitFlip, Tokenomy, Rfinex, Neraex, Mercatox, Bibox, Cobinhood, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Fatbtc, BitForex, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Kryptono, YoBit, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, RightBTC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Livecoin, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Zebpay, OEX, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Braziliex, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Allcoin, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, Tidex, DDEX, CoinEgg, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coindeal, Bittrex, Exmo, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDCM, Liquid, Koinex, Upbit and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

