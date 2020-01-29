TRONCLASSIC Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $12,168.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. During the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 77.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

