TrueChain Trading Up 10.7% This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $16.20 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

