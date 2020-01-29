TrueFeedBack Hits Market Capitalization of $568,279.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $568,279.00 and approximately $116,999.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

