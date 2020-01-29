Truegame (TGAME) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,536.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Truegame has a market cap of $295,385.00 and approximately $33,536.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

