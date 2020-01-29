TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $521.60 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $140.68 million and approximately $521.60 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,192,602 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Upbit, Kyber Network, Zebpay, HBUS, IDEX, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, WazirX, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

