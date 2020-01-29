Truist Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

TFC stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 5,487,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,184. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

