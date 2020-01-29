Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 103,001 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,001 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 13,308,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,103,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

