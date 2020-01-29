Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 13,439 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,355,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,979,588. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.