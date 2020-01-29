TTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $208,779.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $208,779.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TTC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.84 or 0.05578359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127681 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 850,191,451 coins and its circulating supply is 393,166,296 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

