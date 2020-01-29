TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

