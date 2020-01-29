Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 634,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 217,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,199,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 455,800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,081,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

