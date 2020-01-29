Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells $411,110.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,425,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. 147,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

