TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $655,180.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,429,342,505 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

