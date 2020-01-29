TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $598,063.00 and $2,063.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052250 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000620 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

