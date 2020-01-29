Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $570.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 137.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.