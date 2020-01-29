Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

TWLO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.40. 1,662,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,567. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

