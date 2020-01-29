Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $192,292.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

