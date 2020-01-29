Twitter (TWTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,960. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Twitter by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,440,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 76,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 115,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

