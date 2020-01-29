Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.50 and its 200-day moving average is $270.79. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $187.64 and a fifty-two week high of $320.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

