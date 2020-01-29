Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN remained flat at $$84.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,664,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

