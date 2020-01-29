Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.48% of Tyson Foods worth $159,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

