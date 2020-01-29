Ubcoin Market (UBC) Market Cap Reaches $526,584.00

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $526,584.00 and approximately $2,562.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubcoin Market alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00300318 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011599 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Profile

Ubcoin Market is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official website is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubcoin Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubcoin Market and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.