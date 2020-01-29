Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.05559604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00128253 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, YoBit, BitForex, IDEX, LBank, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

