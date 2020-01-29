Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.0847 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $1,485.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

