UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 75,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,452. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

