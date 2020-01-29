UBS Group Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €850.00 Price Target

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADYEN. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €797.86 ($927.74).

