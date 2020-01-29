UBS Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 89 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 89 price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOVN. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

