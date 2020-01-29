UChain Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One UChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. UChain has a total market cap of $54,354.00 and approximately $24,428.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UChain is uchain.world.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

