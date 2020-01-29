UGAS (UGAS) Price Up 8.5% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market cap of $3.31 million and $680,711.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.84 or 0.05578359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127681 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

