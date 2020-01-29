UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY20 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.51. UGI has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

