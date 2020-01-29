Ulord (UT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $69,775.00

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ulord has a market cap of $940,333.00 and approximately $69,775.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ulord has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ulord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,816,524 coins and its circulating supply is 69,318,878 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one.

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

