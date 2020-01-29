Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $6.07 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ultra has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $62,663.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.39 or 0.04080407 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001738 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00684598 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

