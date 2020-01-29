Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($7.23) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of RARE opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

