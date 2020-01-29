Unify (UNIFY) Tops One Day Volume of $3,300.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Unify has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $105,049.00 and approximately $3,300.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00644539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007372 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034131 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

