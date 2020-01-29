Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

UNP stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.02. 343,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

