Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

