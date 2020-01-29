Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Robert Gut Sells 6,897 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $413,888.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 295,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter valued at about $12,416,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,357.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 200,974 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.