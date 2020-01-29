United Microelectronics (UMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.